JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 5 — Three locations — Taman Daya, Bandar Seri Alam and Pasir Putih — have been proposed as sites for the construction of new stations for the commuter rail service from Kempas Baru to Pasir Gudang.

Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the proposed stations would further facilitate the daily movement of passengers in the affected areas.

“At this stage, the relevant parties are also reviewing all technical aspects to ensure the best quality of service for the people of Johor. Let us together await positive developments on this project in the near future,” he said in a Facebook post.

He said the plan to introduce the commuter service, which is still at the observation stage, is seen as the best solution to ease the extraordinary congestion on the Pasir Gudang Highway faced by road users on a daily basis.

According to him, the fast, efficient and modern alternative mode of transport would not only ensure smoother travel but also help commuters save time by avoiding traffic congestion.

Mohamad Fazli was previously quoted as saying that the approximately 40-kilometre railway line from Kempas Baru to Pasir Gudang, which had previously been used exclusively for cargo services to transport containers from the port, is planned to be opened for passenger services.

The planning, undertaken in collaboration with Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), includes the development of several medium-scale stations to facilitate passenger movement. — Bernama