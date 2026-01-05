KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Police arrested a 21-year-old woman last Saturday (Jan 3) on suspicion of abusing her five-year-old daughter at a residence in Sentul here.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said a report on the incident was received last Friday.

“The victim sustained serious injuries to several parts of her body, including her head, ears, eyes, hands and legs, and also lost her front teeth, believed to be the result of abuse. She is currently receiving treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

“Based on initial investigations, the victim is believed to have been abused since two weeks ago,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect has been remanded for six days until Thursday to facilitate investigations under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).