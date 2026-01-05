KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Sungai Buloh PAS chief Zaharudin Muhammad pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of participating in an unlawful assembly during the demolition operation at Kampung Sungai Baru last year.

Zaharudin, 49, together with seven other individuals, was charged with joining the gathering to oppose the eviction notice, despite being aware of the legal order to disperse.

Zaharudin, the son-in-law of PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, is alleged to have committed the offence at Jalan Datuk Abdul Malik, Kampung Sungai Baru, between 10.50am and 11.14am on September 11, 2025.

The charge framed under Section 145 of the Penal Code (Act 574), provides for a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Wirna Arifin proposed a bail of RM5,000 with one surety for the accused.

However, Zaharudin’s lawyer, Latheefa Koya, requested a reduction in the bail amount, explaining that her client is the sole breadwinner for his family.

Magistrate Farah Nabihah Muhamad Dan then granted bail of RM2,000 with two sureties and fixed the next mention for February 24.

In the same proceedings, Latheefa also informed the court that her client had filed an originating summons in the High Court on December 31, seeking a declaration that Section 145 of the Penal Code, under which he was charged, is inconsistent with Article 10(1)(b) of the Federal Constitution concerning the freedom of assembly.

On September 11, it was reported that several individuals were detained in connection with injuries sustained by former Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman, who was injured during a scuffle involving a group of people at Kampung Sungai Baru.

He reportedly sustained a head injury from an object thrown by an unidentified individual while attempting to manage the situation during an operation to cut off electricity supplies to several homes in the area.

The operation was carried out following a court order related to the demolition of structures in the area. — Bernama