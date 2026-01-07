KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — A moderate earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck the Philippine Islands region at 12.13 pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said that the epicentre was located at coordinates 7.3 degrees north and 127.1 degrees east, at a depth of 65 kilometres.

The earthquake occurred at 136 kilometres southeast of Bislig, Philippines.

MetMalaysia added that the tremor did not pose any tsunami threat to Malaysia.

Earlier, a stronger earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale was reported in the same region at 11.03 am. — Bernama