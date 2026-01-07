KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The Dapur Siswa initiative under the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) aims to ensure no student, especially from low-income backgrounds, goes hungry due to financial pressure.

The RM15 million allocation underscores the Madani Government’s concern for citizens’ welfare, including challenges faced by some university students.

Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Student Representative Council deputy president Muhammad Afiq Hasraf Hazly, 22, called the Dapur Siswa Food Bank funding a key step in protecting students’ basic welfare.

“Food welfare is not a minor or new issue; it directly affects students. This initiative shows care for their realities, particularly those struggling with financial pressure and rising living costs.

“We welcome this initiative, as it helps students focus on their studies without having to worry about basic survival,” he told Bernama.

Muhammad Afiq said the food bank helps students under the B40 group overcome financial strain and focus on their studies.

University Malaya student Nur Atiqah Yusof, 24, said the initiative greatly eases students’ daily struggles, particularly for those relying on the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan.

“The cost of living, especially in cities, is very worrying because everything is expensive. Relying on PTPTN loans, scholarships, or any other support is simply not enough.

“I spend around RM10 a day just on cafeteria meals twice daily. That’s the minimum; to spend less, I’d have to go hungry,” she said.

Meanwhile, USM student Wan Mohamad Shafiq Wan Hamid, 24, called the allocation a positive move by the government to support underprivileged students’ access to sufficient food.

“I’ve used the Food Bank before, and it was a positive experience, providing healthy, nutritious food for free,” he said, adding that the Dapur Siswa programme should be expanded to reach more students in need, with additional supplies sourced through private-sector partnerships.

Hasina Anuar, 66, also praised the initiative as a great way to ease the financial burden on her child at university.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a RM15 million allocation for the Dapur Siswa initiative under the MOHE during Monday’s January Monthly Assembly and 2026 New Year Address.

The free food and Food Bank initiatives aim to tackle student food insecurity and protect their welfare throughout their university studies. — Bernama