KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) is committed to strengthening Malaysia’s position as a leading animation hub in Southeast Asia through an integrated strategy encompassing talent development, content production, marketing, distribution and the commercialisation of intellectual property (IP) throughout the year.

Its chief executive officer, Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib, said the move aligns with the National Film Policy currently being drafted for the next 10 years, with animation identified as a key focus area.

He stressed that Finas now plays a broader role beyond funding, acting as an industry driver responsible for coordinating licensing, talent development, marketing, distribution and IP commercialisation to build a strong and sustainable animation ecosystem.

“We aim to ensure all elements come together to form a healthy and competitive industry, not merely short-term projects or funding. This is to ensure Malaysia remains a leading animation hub in the region,” he told Bernama.

Azmir Saifuddin said the integrated approach includes close collaboration among local companies, universities, television stations and digital platforms to ensure local animation remains relevant, innovative and capable of penetrating regional markets, while expanding homegrown IP.

“We want Malaysia to stay ahead. This momentum is not just about box office returns, but also about building strategic ties with regional partners, including festivals, studios and distribution platforms across Asean,” he explained.

Such efforts, he said, would enable local companies to learn from international experience, improve production quality and expand market reach, while maintaining Malaysia’s relevance at regional and global levels.

He also highlighted the importance of developing independent content producers so that local animation projects are not overly reliant on television stations or government funding.

“Producers must bring ideas and scripts to festivals such as Busan or Tokyo to seek partners. That is where financing and production can take shape, while building strong experience and networks,” he said.

Azmir Saifuddin said Finas is also placing strong emphasis on marketing, distribution and IP commercialisation, including merchandise, apparel and licensing, to maximise the economic potential of local animation.

“Animation goes beyond screenings. It includes merchandising, IP and branding. Les’ Copaque and Didi & Friends, for example, have proven that animation can generate revenue through multiple channels, and this can be expanded across Asean markets,” he said.

On talent development, Azmir Saifuddin noted a recent decline in animation student enrolment despite growing industry demand.

“We will strengthen collaboration with six universities and introduce train-the-trainer programmes to ensure curricula align with industry needs. This will prepare graduates not only for the local market, but also the regional industry,” he said.

The Madani Creative Youth Programme, he added, serves as a platform to engage younger generations through animation and digital content, including training in artificial intelligence and modern techniques.

“This programme ensures young people stay connected to animation, understand modern technologies including AI, and are ready to contribute to a resilient industry ecosystem,” he said. — Bernama