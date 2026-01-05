KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong wind affecting Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan until 6 pm today.

According to MetMalaysia, the warning covers several areas in Sarawak, including Sibu; Mukah (Matu, Dalat and Mukah); Kapit (Song); Bintulu; Miri; and Limbang.

A similar weather warning also applies to several areas in Sabah, including the interior (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau and Tambunan), the west coast, Tawau (Kunak and Lahad Datu), Sandakan, and Kudat, MetMalaysia said in a statement. — Bernama