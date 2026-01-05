KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has begun an investigation into 26 companies, suspected of involvement in the procurement of army projects.

According to sources, the owners of all the companies are also being investigated, and the possibility of them being remanded to assist in the probe has not been ruled out.

“MACC began investigating all 26 companies at about 11 am this morning, in several locations across the Klang Valley, Perak and Penang,” the sources told Bernama.

On December 23, MACC officers visited the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), to examine projects implemented through the open tender procurement method, as well as procurement carried out under the Pusat Tanggungjawab (PTJ) Tentera Darat.

On the following day, December 24, MACC summoned three individuals to record their statements in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the investigation, and said that the case is being probed under Sections 17 and 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

On December 22, Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegubard, claimed that forensic checks on documents he had received anonymously showed alleged monthly deposits, amounting to tens of thousands of ringgit, into accounts linked to the senior military officer and family members. — Bernama