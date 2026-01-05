PUTRAJAYA, Jan 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today directed all ministries and government departments to expedite the shift to online processes as part of ongoing bureaucratic reforms.

Speaking at the Prime Minister’s Department Monthly Assembly and 2026 New Year Address here, Anwar said artificial intelligence (AI) could be utilised to prepare draft responses to official correspondence, which would then be refined by officers.

He said the digitalisation drive also applies to the Cabinet to save time, improve service quality and reduce administrative red tape that burdens the public.

Anwar stressed that the implementation of national digital systems must be carried out seriously and consistently, rather than remaining mere rhetoric without tangible performance improvements.

“I therefore urge all ministry secretaries-general and director-generals to ensure that all processes are conducted online, unless they are bound by legal requirements,” he said.

The assembly was attended by Cabinet members, including Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Transport Minister Anthony Loke, as well as Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister stressed that the quality of public service delivery must be aligned with the implementation of the improved Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), as the people are entitled to faster and more efficient services.

Anwar said the public has the right to demand improvements, given that the government has implemented adjustments to the SSPA involving an additional expenditure of RM18 billion.

He said among the issues that must be rectified immediately are excessively long waiting times at government departments, delayed responses, the need to complete numerous forms and the inconvenience of having to move back and forth between departments to resolve a single matter.

“The people ask questions, and they have every right to do so. They expect that the quality of service must be more efficient and faster.

“Having to wait a long time for replies, filling out dozens of forms just to resolve one issue, and going from one department to another — all these bureaucratic hurdles must be corrected,” he added. — Bernama