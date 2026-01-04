MANJUNG, Jan 4 — Any proposals or calls concerning the direction of Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN), particularly in relation to their position within the Unity Government, must go through the party’s Supreme Council to ensure decisions are made prudently.

As reported by Berita Harian (BH), BN secretary‑general and Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said that any views, actions or recommendations from Umno members or leaders would be referred to the council.

He was responding to Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh’s call for Umno to pull out of the Unity Government.

“That is his view as expressed within Umno Youth. He knows that under Umno’s structure, any move or recommendation must be submitted to the Supreme Council,” Zambry told BH.

Akmal had urged the party to reconsider its role in the Unity Government, calling for Malay unity and for Umno and PAS to lead efforts to safeguard religion and the Malay community.