IPOH, Jan 4 — A medical specialist suffered losses amounting to RM529,200 after falling victim to a non-existent cryptocurrency investment scam in September last year.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said that the Ipoh District Police Headquarters (IPD) received a report yesterday from the victim, a 67-year-old man, regarding the incident.

“Preliminary police investigations revealed that in late September 2025, the victim received an investment link from an acquaintance on the TikTok application.

“Deceived by the suspect’s explanation, the victim made several money transfers totalling RM320,000 into various bank accounts registered under company names but the victim subsequently failed to withdraw the promised profits,” he said in a statement today.

He added that shortly after, the victim read about an entity known as International Justice Malaysia (IJM) on Facebook, which claimed to be able to help resolve scam cases.

Noor Hisam stated that the victim then contacted a man claiming to be a lawyer and was asked to make various additional payments related to the recovery process.

“The victim suffered a further loss of RM209,200, bringing the total loss incurred to RM529,200. The victim began to feel suspicious and lost trust in the legitimacy of the dealings, subsequently lodging a police report,” he said.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama