KUCHING, Jan 4 — A house was completely destroyed while two others were damaged in a fire at Taman Beverly Garden, Mile 13 Jalan Kuching-Serian early this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomb) said they were notified about the incident at 3.53am and firefighters from Siburan. Kota Sentosa and Batu Lintang fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

“The fire involved three houses, with one was completely destroyed while two neighbouring houses were damaged.

“Four vehicles — two motorcycles, a multi-purpose vehicle and a compact car — were also destroyed,” Bomba said.

Bomba added that firefighters proceeded to extinguish the blaze and carried out overhaul works to ensure it was completely put out.

The operation ended at 7.10am.

The cause of the fire and the losses incurred are still under investigation. — The Borneo Post pic