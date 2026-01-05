MIRI, Jan 5 — The contractor previously in charge of the delayed Miri Public Swimming Pool upgrading project has been terminated, Datuk Sebastian Ting has confirmed.

According to the state Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, a new contractor would be appointed by the state government, and the works should resume next month following the new appointment.

“The contractor in charge of the proposed works on retrofitting and the covered outdoor learning areas, involving over RM4 million, had serious delays, and based on an update by the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC), the project had been formally terminated following due consideration and in accordance with contractual procedures.

“This decision was taken to ensure that the project could proceed in a more efficient, orderly, and sustainable manner, and at the same time, it would still safeguard public interest,” said the Piasau assemblyman in a Facebook post yesterday.

He said that following the confirmation of the termination, a joint site inspection was conducted last December 22 to properly verify and document the works that had been completed so far.

“The inspection also allowed SSC to fairly and transparently finalise the valuation and settlement for works that were duly executed.

“The remaining scope of works is estimated to require six months for completion, and is set for full completion in the third quarter of this year,” he said.

Ting added that the state government, through the SSC, remained fully committed to delivering a safe, functional and improved swimming pool facility that would benefit Mirians. — The Borneo Post