GEORGE TOWN, Jan 4 — Police are keeping a close watch on heretical groups in the country to prevent their teachings from escalating into extremist ideologies that could threaten public safety and national security.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said continuous monitoring was crucial to prevent ideologies from developing into terrorist or militant threats.

“Certain parties ask why the police are concerned with deviant teachings, assuming it is not a police matter. They do not understand that such teachings can escalate into extremist ideologies and eventually lead to terrorist or militant activities.

“We must monitor them. If they cross the security line, from deviant teachings to planning (violent) attacks, we must take action. We cannot wait for an attack to occur before making arrests,” he said after participating in the Royal Malaysia Police Penang International 2nd Bridge Solidarity Fun Ride 2026 today.

He was commenting on deviant teachings in the country and responding to criticism from parties who questioned the police’s efforts in monitoring the group.

Ayob Khan said the police would maintain close cooperation with the state government, the Mufti Department, state Islamic religious authorities, and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) to tackle issues related to deviant teachings.

He explained that previous cases had shown how deviant teachings, if not monitored, could evolve into extremist movements and pose a threat to national security.

“The Jemaah Islamiah (JI) group, (for example), began with deviant teachings. After entering Malaysia around 1985, the group developed extremist ideologies and they later engaged in terrorist and militant activities,” he said.

Ayob Khan said that most of the heretical groups currently under police monitoring involved locals, with their ideologies shaped by influences from abroad.

He previously revealed that 14 deviant teachings had been identified as still active in the country and were being closely monitored by the authorities. — Bernama