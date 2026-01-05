KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Police are hunting three men suspected of breaking into a house and escaping with about RM70,000 in cash and valuables in Muadzam Shah, Rompin, yesterday.

The suspects fled the scene at about 5am in a Nissan Navara belonging to the 39-year-old homeowner, which had been parked inside the fenced compound of the house.

Rompin district police chief Superintendent Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said the vehicle was later tracked using its global positioning system (GPS), leading officers to an open area near the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) Jambu Rias project site in Karak, Bentong, at around 10am.

“When patrol officers attempted to approach the vehicle for inspection, the suspects suddenly sped off,” he said in a statement.

A chase followed, with police pursuing the vehicle for about 10 kilometres before it was abandoned at Kampung Chinta Manis in Karak.

“The three suspects then escaped on foot into a nearby forest,” Sharif Shai said.

Police have since recovered the vehicle and taken it to Karak police station for further investigation.

Initial checks at the scene and on the vehicle uncovered two fingerprints, while efforts to track down the suspects are ongoing.

Police are urging anyone with information on the case to contact the Rompin police operations room at 09-414 5222.