MELAKA, Jan 4 — DAP secretary‑general Anthony Loke has advised party grassroots not to be swayed by others or easily provoked over calls for the party to leave the unity government.

In a Sinar Harian report today, Loke said DAP would not make any decisions based on external pressure, but would chart its course based on its own considerations, in the interest of the party and the voters it represents.

“Melaka DAP chairman Khoo Poay Tiong had earlier responded to the issue. I leave it to the Melaka leadership and delegates to debate the matter, and the outcome would be reported by the state chairman to the Central Executive Committee (CEC),” he was quoted as saying when officiating the Melaka DAP Convention at LTP Restaurant here on Sunday.

On Saturday, Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh had challenged DAP to resign in Melaka, noting that the party is part of the state government led by Barisan Nasional (BN).

Following that, Melaka executive councillor for Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs, Allex Seah of DAP, said in a Facebook post on the same day that he was prepared to resign if the unity government in Melaka were dissolved.

Loke stressed that DAP would not rush into any decision, Sinar Harian reported.

He also reminded party members and leaders not to be easily influenced by provocations or challenges from certain quarters.

“We must not allow ourselves to be provoked or challenged. It is not that we fear being challenged — we never have, and we refuse to back down from it.

“But at the same time, we must not be easily provoked. We will make our own decisions. No one else needs to tell us what to do. What we should do will be determined by us, not by others.”