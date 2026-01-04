KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Malaysia opposes all forms of foreign intervention in the internal affairs of other states, as well as the threat or use of force, said the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry said this in its update on the situation in Caracas, Venezuela, noting that it is closely monitoring the unfolding developments, following reports of security operations in the capital on Saturday.

“These are fundamental principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and international law,” said the ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, on Sunday.

Wisma Putra said: “Malaysia consistently upholds the importance of the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue, respect for sovereignty, and adherence to international norms.”

“At this critical time, it is crucial for the concerned parties to exercise maximum restraint and seek peaceful solutions through dialogue and diplomacy.”

In parallel with these developments, Wisma Putra said its priority remains the safety and well-being of Malaysian citizens abroad.

It said the Embassy of Malaysia in Caracas has established contact with registered Malaysians in the country, and that all confirmed registered citizens are currently safe and accounted for.

“The Embassy is actively monitoring the situation on the ground and stands ready to provide necessary consular assistance should the need arise,” it added.

Malaysians in Venezuela who require consular assistance may contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Caracas by phone at (58-212) 720 4257 or by email at [email protected].

The ministry said it will continue to actively monitor developments and issue further updates as appropriate.

“Malaysians in Venezuela are advised to remain vigilant, follow local authorities’ instructions, and maintain close communication with the Embassy,” said the ministry. — Bernama