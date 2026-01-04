KOTA BHARU, Jan 4 — Kelantan police have set up a special task force to track down individuals involved in scrawling threatening graffiti on the front wall of the Kelantan Police Contingent firing range in Gunong, Bachok.

Its chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said police were gathering information, including from local residents, to trace those involved and assured that firm action would be taken against those responsible.

“Those who committed the act can be described as insolent for daring to threaten the authorities who are carrying out their duties to combat crime. This act appears to challenge the credibility of the security forces,” he told Bernama recently.

Mohd Yusoff said that this was the first time he had received such a threat openly and in writing.

“I believe this threat was directed at me following the firm stance taken by the police in carrying out operations against various criminal activities, including drugs, loan sharks and organised crime in the state,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 427 and Section 506 of the Penal Code.

He stressed that no threat would undermine his resolve or that of Kelantan police personnel in fulfilling their duty to safeguard public safety and maintain social harmony.

Yesterday, images of threatening graffiti painted in red on the wall of the firing range, believed to have been made on December 22, went viral on social media. — Bernama