SEGAMAT, Jan 4 — A motorcyclist was burnt to death after being trapped under a lorry in an accident at Jalan Tenang Jaya, Pekan Tenang here yesterday.

The crash, believed to have occurred at about 7pm, claimed the life of a 27‑year‑old man who was pronounced dead at the scene, Harian Metro (HM) reported.

Labis Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Hairishah Wahid said his team received a report of a fire caused by the accident at 7.15pm.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found a blaze that had broken out after a collision between a lorry and a Yamaha LC135 motorcycle. The impact had left the rider and his motorcycle wedged beneath the lorry and engulfed in flames.

According to HM, Hairishah said the rider and motorcycle were burnt almost 90 per cent, while the lorry was damaged by fire about 30 per cent. The lorry driver was not present at the scene during the incident.

The operations team carried out firefighting efforts before successfully retrieving the victim’s remains from under the lorry. The body was later handed over to police, and the fire was fully extinguished at 9.14pm.