KOTA KINABALU, Jan 4 — A 21-year-old man was killed and six others injured in a two-vehicle collision involving a Proton Iswara and a Mitsubishi Triton along Jalan Pantai Lok Kawi–Kinarut at about 4.04am today.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said it received an emergency call at 4.04am and dispatched teams from Putatan and Penampang fire stations, who arrived within nine minutes to find the Proton Iswara in a drain and the Mitsubishi Triton overturned.

Firefighters extricated a trapped victim from the Proton Iswara, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Health Ministry, while four other occupants who were thrown into the drain and two others from both vehicles sustained injuries.

All injured victims were transported to hospital by ambulances from the Health Ministry, Civil Defence Force and the Fire and Rescue Emergency Medical Response Services (EMRS). — Daily Express