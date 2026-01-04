KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had nothing but praises for Oscar-winning actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, who made an appearance as a special guest at the ‘I LITE U’ launch ceremony in Pavilion KL last night.

During his speech at the event, Anwar actually went out of his way, breaking protocols to deliver Yeoh her ‘flowers’ for her outstanding achievements on the global stage.

“Thank you again to all ministers and ministries and everyone for the support of this event but it is a rare honour, a real pleasure and a distinguished honour for all Malaysians that we have with us the outstanding Madame Morrible of Wicked and the first Asean Oscar winner.

“So, I thought I’ll do away with all the protocol, arrangements and the humble speeches. You’ve heard me before and you will hear again.

“She’s an outstanding actress — I mean, versatile in all sorts of characters and she stood with that discipline and zeal,” Anwar said before inviting the Ipoh-born actress to give an impromptu speech.

Yeoh, visibly blushing, thanked the Prime Minister and the cheering crowds, calling on Malaysians to seize the day.

“I think what it is, like all my fellow Malaysians, we know what it means to work hard and when you work hard and when the opportunity arises, you have to seize it and do well to run with it.

“I have been very blessed to have wonderful parents and family who have been so supportive and I know that every time I come back to Malaysia and I walk down the streets and I see all your faces, you inspire me to do more and to represent you all to the rest of the world.

“So thank you for all your encouragement and support, and I will continue to do my very best to make sure ‘Malaysia Boleh’,” Yeoh said.

I LITE U is a smart-lighting initiative spearheaded by the Housing and Local Government Ministry, which aims to enhance and beautify KL’s urban nightscape.

The initiative also serves as a curtain-raiser to the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, which targets 28 million tourist arrivals and RM76 billion in revenue.

The smart-lighting initiative spearheaded by the Housing and Local Government Ministry aims to enhance and beautify KL’s urban nightscape. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The I LITE U project spans nearly one kilometre around Bukit Bintang and features over 70 energy-efficient LED installations which include hanging lights, moon lights with fairytale-designs.

The launching ceremony was also attended by Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and KL Mayor Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud.

The launch ceremony also featured a parade consisting of at least 16 contingents from multiple government agencies, departments and schools along with a slew of cultural performances as they marched through the streets of Bukit Bintang.