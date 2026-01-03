NIBONG TEBAL, Jan 3 — Police have arrested 10 more individuals suspected of being involved in the case where a man died and two others were injured after being attacked by a group of masked men armed with sharp objects at a restaurant in Sungai Bakap here, last Tuesday.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said all the suspects were arrested in separate raids in Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) and Taiping, Perak yesterday, bringing the total number of arrests so far to 14, including four arrested within 48 hours of the incident.

“All 14 suspects arrested, aged between 24 and 54, are believed to be members of a secret society active in Penang.

“Of the total, 10 suspects have criminal and drug records,” he said in a statement today.

He said that based on intelligence, the police also raided several areas believed to be gathering places for members of the group to track down the remaining suspects involved in the incident.

Yesterday, Azizee was reported to have said that during the incident at about 4.30 pm, the victims were drinking together at the restaurant in question before being attacked by more than 15 men and that the three victims were traders and one who was reported to be critical earlier is now in stable condition.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama