KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — The number of flood victims in Pahang and Sarawak increased slightly this morning, while Johor recorded a decrease, with a total of 1,538 victims as of this morning.

In PAHANG, the number of flood victims in the Raub district increased to 83 people from 17 families this morning compared to 74 people from 15 families yesterday evening.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Infobencana portal, all victims were placed at a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) in Sekolah Kebangsaan Ulu Atok.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) website showed that water level readings at major river stations throughout Pahang were still below the danger level.

In SARAWAK, the number of flood victims was reported to have increased to 1,343 people involving 342 families as of 7am this morning, compared to 1,320 people from 338 families last night.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement announced that an increase in victims was recorded at the PPS in Masjid Darul Istiqlaal, Kuching and the PPS in SJKC Chung Hwa, Lawas.

According to the statement, the number of victims at nine other PPSs remained unchanged, namely at the Stapok Community Hall, R-Piang Hall Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, Surau Ar-Rahman Kampung Sungai Batu, Surau Nurul Najhin Stapok, Taman Malihah Multipurpose Hall, SJK Chung Hua Sungai Tengah, SJK Chung Hua Batu Kawa, Kota Samarahan Civic Hall and Trusan Community Hall.

In JOHOR, a total of 112 victims from 31 families are still housed at the PPS, down from 134 victims from 36 families yesterday.

Johor JPBN chairman Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman said five PPSs were still operating in the Segamat district, namely the Kampung Batu Badak Community Centre which accommodated 40 victims from 12 families and the Kampung Tasek Multipurpose Hall (18 victims from five families).

He said the other three PPSs were the Kampung Sanglang Community Centre (14 victims from four families), Kuala Paya Community Centre (23 victims from five families) and the Kampung Tandong Multipurpose Hall (17 victims from five families).

“As of this morning, no thunderstorm warnings have been issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia). However, the Segamat district reported rain, Johor Bahru and Mersing were cloudy while other districts were sunny.

“The Muar River in Buloh Kasap, Segamat recorded a reading of 8.53 metres, exceeding the danger level, while Sungai Tekam at the Sungai Tekam Jetty was at the warning level with a reading of 3.99 metres,” he said in a statement.

In SABAH, 190 victims from 75 families were evacuated due to flooding in Beaufort district this morning, with an evacuation centre opened to accommodate all affected victims.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) announced that victims were housed at the Selagon Permanent Evacuation Centre (PPK) late last night.

“A total of four villages were affected in Beaufort and that district is the only one affected by the floods in Sabah so far. No casualties were reported,” the committee said in a statement today.

Authorities and rescue agencies are currently closely monitoring the water level and current conditions at the affected locations, while residents are advised to comply with safety instructions issued. — Bernama