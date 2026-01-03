SEREMBAN, Jan 3 — The remand order for a man suspected of being involved in an explosion involving an improvised explosive device (IED) at Desa Palma, Nilai here has been extended for seven days from tomorrow.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the remand order against the 62-year-old man, until Jan 10, was issued by Magistrate Sara Afiqah Zulkipli at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here after the initial remand period ended today.

“The extension is to allow further investigations to be carried out under Sections 307 and Section 435 of the Penal Code and Section 4 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act,” he said in a statement here today.

Previously, Alzafny said the suspect in the Desa Palma explosion on the morning of December 22 was arrested in the vicinity of Batang Benar, Nilai, at about 4.15pm on December 27, with burn injuries to his face, body, hands and legs.

The suspect is believed to possess technical knowledge and specialised skills in the fabrication of explosive materials, based on the discovery of devices and equipment seized at his rented house. — Bernama