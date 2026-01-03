GEORGE TOWN, Jan 3 — Police arrested three local men and a foreign woman suspected of being involved in a drug trafficking syndicate, and seized various types of drugs worth RM2 million in two raids around George Town between 1pm yesterday and 2am today.

Penang Police Chief, Datuk Azizee Ismail, said that the raids, conducted by a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) based on intelligence and surveillance, initially led to the arrest of a local man and a foreign woman acting as runners.

“Interrogations led police to a vehicle parked in the same area. Upon inspection, police seized a zipped bag containing five green, black, and blue plastic packs. Inside were 156 plastic packets containing powder suspected to be MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) weighing approximately 2,507 grams.

“Also seized was a yellow bag containing 118 plastic packets of MDMA powder weighing 2,323 grams, a zipped bag labelled ‘Blackout’ containing 64 packets labelled ‘Cadbury’ suspected to be MDMA (2,140 grams), and a white zipped bag containing 203 white and green packets suspected to be MDMA (2,723 grams),” he said in a statement today.

Additionally, he noted that police found a box labelled ‘Tang’ containing 120 packets labelled ‘Lychee,’ each containing suspected MDMA powder with a total weight of 2,458 grams.

Azizee informed that other seizures included 41 plastic packets of white powder suspected to be ketamine (51.40 grams), one transparent plastic packet containing 30 Ecstasy pills (12.60 grams), and one aluminium foil strip containing 10 Erimin 5 pills (3.30 grams).

He added that further interrogation of the suspects led to the arrest of two more local men who were accomplices also serving as ‘runners’ around George Town.

“Intelligence reveals that this syndicate has been active in drug distribution since July last year. The total amount of drugs seized is estimated to be enough for over 50,000 users,” he said.

Urine tests showed that three of the suspects tested positive for drugs, and record checks revealed that three of them have prior criminal and drug-related records.

All suspects have been remanded for six days starting today until January 8 to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama