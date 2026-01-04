KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Authorities have yet to trace a Singapore-registered vehicle that was seen partially concealing its number plate while refuelling with RON95 petrol, after a video of the incident circulated widely on social media earlier this week.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Kulai district police chief Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee said the investigation has been hampered by the absence of any registration record for the vehicle with the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

“Because the vehicle carries a Singapore registration number, JPJ does not have any ownership records.

“Efforts to identify the individual involved are therefore still ongoing,” he said when contacted today.

Tan added that members of the public with information about the vehicle or its owner are encouraged to come forward and assist the police.

He said police would issue a summons should the owner be identified, as preliminary investigations indicated that the vehicle’s number plate did not comply with existing regulations.

Under the law, only Malaysian-registered vehicles are eligible to purchase RON95 petrol, regardless of the driver’s citizenship status.

Since 2010, all foreign-registered vehicles, including those from Singapore, have been restricted to purchasing only unsubsidised RON97 or higher-grade fuel.

The incident came to public attention on Friday after a video showed two individuals refuelling RON95 petrol into a Singapore-registered vehicle in Kulai, with part of its number plate obscured by a black sticker. In the clip, the pair can be heard claiming to be Malaysians before driving away.