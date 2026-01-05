BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 5 — Police busted a drug distribution syndicate after arresting a man with crystal meth and seizing a car along with jewellery worth a total of RM475,000 in a raid on a house in Bukit Minyak here on Saturday.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Helmi Aris said a police team raided a house and arrested a 45-year-old local man at 10.20 pm, based on information and intelligence gathered.

“During the search of the house, police found 130 vape cartridges, each containing 4,550 grammes or 4,550 millilitres of crystal meth liquid, valued at RM45,500. All the drugs could be used by 300 addicts,” he said in a statement last night.

He said intelligence reports revealed that the drug distribution activities had been active in the local market for the past two months.

Helmi said police also seized two cars and various jewellery comprising bracelets, bangles, rings, necklaces and earrings, all worth RM429,500.

He added that a urine test on the man, who has 10 previous records related to drugs and crime, tested negative for drugs.

The suspect is in remand for seven days until January 10 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama