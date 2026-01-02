KOTA TINGGI, Jan 2 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will not tolerate corruption or abuse of power among officers and personnel of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said the ministry takes all corruption complaints seriously and will investigate through proper channels and in accordance with the law.

“We will not compromise on corruption or abuse of power, particularly within Mindef. All complaints will be taken seriously, but accusations without evidence only harm the credibility and reputation of the MAF,” he told reporters after attending a community engagement programme in Kampung Makan, here today.

Mohamed Khaled said firm action is needed to safeguard the armed forces’ reputation and prevent baseless allegations from being used to gain popularity.

Previously, political activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegubard, alleged that a senior armed forces officer was involved in money laundering.

Following this, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief, Tan Sri Azam Baki, confirmed that an investigation under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 is underway.

When asked about the latest development, Mohamed Khaled stated that the senior officer had been placed on leave pending investigation.

“The officer has been placed on leave with no authority. The investigation is under the MACC and the ministry has yet to receive official information,” he said.

Regarding asset declarations by MAF officers, Mohamed Khaled said that Mindef would consult relevant agencies before all appointments to ensure they are made thoroughly and with integrity. — Bernama