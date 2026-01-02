KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — The Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) said it is currently processing an exceptionally high volume of applications for Annual Practising Certificates (APC).

In a statement on its official website, the council urged medical practitioners to be patient as approvals are being handled amid the surge in applications.

“Any practitioner who has successfully made payment for the 2026 APC application before December 1, 2025 will not be subject to any late payment penalty,” it said.

This follows a statement issued by the council last week stating that the use of the title “Doctor” does not automatically entitle an individual to practise medicine in Malaysia.

The MMC said while medical graduates may use the academic title, the right to practise medicine is governed by the Medical Act 1971 and requires registration with the council and a valid APC.

It also urged the public to verify the registration status of medical practitioners through its official Medical Register Information and Technical System (MeRITS).

The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said on Monday that the misuse of medical titles or qualifications, especially on social media, risks misleading the public on healthcare-related matters.