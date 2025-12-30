KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Malaysia assumed the Asean Chairmanship at a time when the world was gripped by anxiety and uncertainty, yet the region chose to remain anchored in the spirit of togetherness, dialogue and mutual respect, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, in his capacity as 2025 Asean Chair, said the 46th and 47th Asean Summits served as important platforms to unite views and bridge gaps among member states in addressing various regional and global challenges.

“This year also marked a historic moment when Timor-Leste was accepted as Asean’s newest family member,” he said in a Facebook post last night, accompanied by a video showcasing historic moments of the country throughout the 2025 Asean Chairmanship.

In the same post, Anwar expressed his highest appreciation to all Asean partners as well as world leaders who attended with wisdom and sincerity in the interest of regional stability and a shared future.

He also conveyed his gratitude to all Malaysians for the support and warm hospitality extended to guests throughout the chairmanship period.

“This chairmanship has elevated Malaysia as a trusted partner in efforts to uphold peace, stability and hope in the region. May it endure, Insya-Allah,” he said.

Malaysia concluded its ASEAN chairmanship by handing over the responsibility to the Philippines for the 2026 edition.

This was the fifth time Malaysia served as Asean Chair since the establishment of the regional bloc in 1967, with the previous ones being in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015. — Bernama