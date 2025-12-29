JASIN, Dec 29 — A motorcyclist was killed, and another was injured after their motorcycles collided with a cow crossing the road on the Alor Gajah-Melaka Tengah-Jasin (AMJ) Highway at Serkam last night.

Jasin police chief, Supt Lee Robert, said they received a report about the accident at around 11pm and found that it involved two male motorcyclists, both aged 25, travelling from Merlimau to Jasin

“Initial investigations found that both victims were travelling in the same direction when a cow suddenly crossed the road, causing the riders to crash into the animal and lose control, veering off into the left lane,” he said in a statement today.

As a result, one motorcyclist suffered severe injuries to his body and arms and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other sustained injuries to his face.

The injured motorcyclist was taken to Melaka Hospital for further treatment. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the accident or has information, to come forward and assist with the investigation by contacting investigating officer Insp Wan Nuralia Asyikin Wan Ibrahim at 011-6464 8182 or the Jasin Police Headquarters Complaint Counter at 06-529 2222 (ext. 260). — Bernama