KUCHING, Dec 28 — Several roads around the Kuching Waterfront will be temporarily closed to facilitate the Countdown 2026 event.

Kuching district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the closures will be in effect from 4pm on December 31 until 2am on January 1, 2026.

“The roads affected will be at Jalan Main Bazaar to Lebuh Wayang, Jalan Market to Jalan Gambier, Lebuh Java to Jalan Gambier, Jalan Wawasan to Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, the road near Wisma Pelita and St Mary alongside the nearby traffic light; and Jalan Main Bazaar to Lebuh Temple,” he said in a statement.

Alexson advised the public not to park vehicles along the roadside and urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes to ease traffic congestion.

For enquiries, the public may contact the Kuching district Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department at 082-259900. — The Borneo Post