KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Policy stability, bold reforms and public trust have driven the Madani Government’s success today, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the economy is being boosted through quality investment, job creation and inclusive growth.

On the international front, the Prime Minister said ties with other countries and global leaders have opened doors to strategic investment and strengthened Malaysia’s global standing.

“All these achievements are not just numbers and statistics, but translate into real benefits for the people, from family well-being and new economic opportunities to a more resilient future.

“With the full support of families, friends and Malaysians, I believe the Madani Government will continue to move forward, serve with integrity, and build a fair, prosperous and competitive nation for all,” read the post. — Bernama