KUALA BERANG, Dec 27 — A hardware shop assistant suffered losses amounting to RM56,600 after being deceived by a cash prize scam syndicate.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief Supt Sharudin Abdul Wahab said that on Dec 24, the 18-year-old victim was contacted by an individual who informed him that he had won a cash prize.

However, he said that to claim the prize, the victim was required to make several advance payments, which were purportedly to be refunded together with the promised prize money.

“The victim, who was deceived, made four payments totalling RM56,600 between Dec 24 and 25.

“The victim realised he had been scammed after the male suspect continued to pressure him to transfer more money,” he said in a statement today.

Sharudin said the victim lodged a police report yesterday afternoon. — Bernama