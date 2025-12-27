SIBU, Dec 27 — With heartbreaking tragedies and bullying cases grabbing national headlines in 2025, Sibu also had its fair share of significant events and challenges over the past year.

While Bintulu began the ‘Year of the Snake’ with unprecedented floods that submerged several premium areas previously not prone to flooding, several low-lying areas in Sibu were also severely affected by floodwaters.

Roads such as Jalan Ling Kai Cheng and Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah were among the worst hit during the Chinese New Year period, rendering them impassable to motor vehicles.

At its peak, Jalan Ling Kai Cheng was completely cut off for several days, affecting constituencies such as Bawang Assan, Nangka and Pelawan, as the road connects Teku areas to Sibu town.

Upgrading works for the RM3.1-million Jalan Ling Kai Cheng project began in August and are expected to bring much-needed relief upon completion.

The affected 1km stretch was raised by 750mm, enabling more than 7,000 households from the area and surrounding Jalan Ulu Nang Sang to use the road.

Parts of Sibu town were also inundated, particularly Jalan Khoo Peng Loong, with other affected areas including Jalan Apollo, Jalan Lanang, Jalan Gelama, Jalan Belian, Jalan Merlin, Jalan Gerongggang and Jalan Hua Khiew.

DAP Sarawak committee member Stanley Chiew (right) inspects areas affected by the landslide. — The Borneo Post pic

Landslides at Rantau Panjang Jaya

Persistent rain in January triggered an unprecedented landslide at Lorong Rantau Panjang Jaya 7 and 12 in Teku, affecting 10 families comprising 38 victims.

The incident occurred at about 11pm on Jan 27, catching residents off guard, though thankfully no casualties were reported.

Subsequent cracks appeared on the ground and house fences, rendering the homes unliveable. Residents were relocated to a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Kampung Bahagia Jaya Civic Centre while restoration plans were made.

Eventually, a RM7 million allocation for restoration works was approved.

After months of delay, repair works finally began in late July, giving residents renewed hope.

One of drug-trafficking case suspects being escorted out of the courtroom following the proceedings. — The Borneo Post pic

Biggest drug seizure

Police in Sibu busted the largest drug-trafficking syndicate in Sarawak’s history with the arrest of a married couple on June 12 and 13.

Sarawak Police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata said the arrests led to the seizure of drugs and assets worth RM8.5 million, the largest ever recorded in the state.

The seized assets included RM5.1 million in cash, four gold bars, two gold necklaces, three Rolex watches, two luxury cars and a saloon car.

Investigation revealed the suspects, aged 52 and 44, were the masterminds behind a syndicate active in Sibu since 2015, sourcing drugs from Peninsular Malaysia via courier services.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment.

Blessing of Shrine of Mary Immaculate

More than 3,000 Catholics gathered at the Sacred Heart Cathedral on Sept 9 for the opening and blessing of the Shrine of Mary Immaculate.

Standing 18 feet tall, it is believed to be among the tallest statues of the Virgin Mary in the region.

Sept 8 also marked the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. In his homily, Bishop of Sibu Right Reverend Joseph Hii expressed hope that the shrine would serve as a place for Catholics to witness their faith and salvation.

He said the three bridges leading to the shrine symbolises the wooden planks worshippers once used to reach the church in earlier days.

The shrine commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to Saint Bernadette of Lourdes in 1921 and honours the Legion of Mary, one of the strongest Marian movements in Malaysia. — The Borneo Post