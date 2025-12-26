KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended birthday wishes to Timor-Leste President Dr Jose Ramos-Horta, who turned 76.

In a social media post, Anwar expressed hope that the year ahead would bring good health, success and wisdom in leadership to Ramos-Horta.

“Happy birthday to my dear friend, President Dr Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste. Malaysia values the close friendship and strategic cooperation with Timor-Leste, especially in strengthening ties within Asean,” Anwar posted.

The Prime Minister also hopes that relations between Malaysia and Timor-Leste would continue to grow for the well-being of both nations and contribute positively to regional prosperity.

Born on Dec 26, 1949 in Dili, Ramos-Horta is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who played a crucial role in Timor-Leste’s struggle for independence and nation-building.

Timor Leste was officially admitted as Asean member during the 47th Asean Summit held under Malaysia’s Chairmanship in October. — Bernama