KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 26 — A two-year-old girl was killed, while seven others were injured in a collision involving two vehicles on Jalan Felda Belara here today.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor identified the girl as Putri Fredella Al Frida Diandra Mohd Firdaus, believed to have suffered severe injuries to several parts of her body.

He said police received a report at about 10am regarding the accident, which involved two Perodua Axia cars carrying members of two families.

“Initial investigations found that the accident is believed to have occurred when a car carrying a family of five, travelling from Setiu to Kuala Terengganu, lost control, entered the opposite lane and collided with a vehicle carrying a family of three travelling from Kemaman to Kota Bharu.

The crash resulted in injuries to seven victims aged between five months and 50 years, while a two-year-old girl who was seated in the rear passenger seat died at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the child’s body was sent to the Forensic Unit of Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah (HSNZ) for further action, while the seven injured victims were also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

In a separate incident, Azli said a man was killed and his passenger injured after the Proton Persona he was driving crashed into a tree along Jalan Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus, at about 6 am today.

Azli identified the car driver as Ahmad Zabani, 25, from Kampung Gelugor Kayu Tinggi here. He died at the scene, while the passenger, Azizi Kamarudin, 38, from Bukit Payong, Marang, was sent to Hospital Sultan Zainal Abidin (HoSZA), Kuala Nerus, for treatment.

“Preliminary investigations found that the company-owned car, which they were travelling in from Kemaman towards Gong Badak, lost control before skidding off the road and crashing into a tree on the left side of the road.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said. — Bernama