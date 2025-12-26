KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — A total of 622,283 job placements were recorded under the MYFutureJobs initiative from 2023 to Dec 19, reflecting the effectiveness of active labour market policies and the country’s economic resilience amid global uncertainties.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said the achievement was in line with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) positive assessment of Malaysia’s economic performance and resilience.

He said the recognition also reflected the country’s strong domestic fundamentals and prudent fiscal and economic policies implemented by the Madani government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The IMF’s recognition underscores Malaysia’s ability to remain resilient despite global trade challenges and international policy uncertainties, including the impact of high tariffs imposed by the United States.

“This positive development is driven by strong domestic demand, continued investment and healthy employment growth,” he said in a statement today.

From the Ministry of Human Resources’ (Kesuma) perspective, Ramanan said economic resilience must be translated into meaningful outcomes for the people, particularly through quality employment opportunities, fair wages and a stronger national workforce.

“Economic growth must go hand in hand with the creation of quality jobs. Our focus is on ensuring inclusive growth and equipping Malaysians with relevant skills to face an increasingly dynamic labour market,” he said.

Ramanan said Kesuma, through the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), would continue to strengthen the MYFutureJobs initiative, the national employment portal that serves as the government’s main platform for career matching, workforce facilitation and labour market coordination.

He added that the ministry would continue to enhance MYFutureJobs’ capabilities through digital technology, strategic collaboration with employers and integrated initiatives with Socso, HRD Corp, the Department of Labour and TalentCorp to strengthen the national labour market.

“This approach includes active job matching, skills development, social security protection, implementation of the Progressive Wage Policy and more competitive wage offerings to ensure that the country’s economic growth translates into quality job opportunities, sustainable income and a competitive workforce,” said Ramanan.

The IMF said on Dec 19 that Malaysia remained resilient despite global trade tensions, underpinned by strong domestic demand, solid economic policies and prudent macroeconomic and financial management. — Bernama