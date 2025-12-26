KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 – The Malaysian Bar has proposed several reforms to strengthen family units, following concern over the latest rise in divorce statistics, calling for collaborative resolution and early intervention support.

In a statement, Malaysian Bar president Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab said a collaborative family practice framework and dedicated support units should be introduced to address the impact of rising divorces on children caught in domestic upheavals.

He suggested adopting a structured, non-adversarial model similar to practices in other Commonwealth jurisdictions such as Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom, where parties commit to resolving matters without resorting to court battles.

“This reduces hostility, promotes transparency and improves long-term family outcomes. Family courts should also be equipped with counsellors, psychologists, social workers and mediators who can assist parties before and during proceedings. Early intervention can stabilise relationships, assist in reconciliation where possible, and support co-parenting where separation is inevitable,” he said.

Mohamad Ezri was responding to the latest marriage, divorce and reconciliation statistics released by the Department of Statistics.

He noted that while marriages recorded only a slight increase of 0.9 per cent in 2024, divorces rose by 4.1 per cent, and reconciliation cases continued to decline.

“These patterns point to pressures within Malaysian families, which require thoughtful attention and sustained policy intervention,” he said, stressing that rising divorce rates signal more than marital breakdown, as they affect the children involved.

Mohamad Ezri also called for mediation to be made a mandatory first pathway for families before litigation begins, to reduce emotional and financial strain and promote more stable arrangements for children.

He highlighted the need for broader socioeconomic support, noting that family cohesion is closely linked to cost-of-living pressures, childcare accessibility, mental health services and work-life balance.

“The latest statistics highlight the need for a more resilient and supportive family justice ecosystem. The Malaysian Bar remains committed to working with the judiciary, government, religious authorities and civil society to strengthen institutional frameworks that protect families. Reforms that prioritise stability, fairness and the well-being of children are essential if Malaysia is to develop a more cohesive society,” he said.