KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — A man remanded to assist investigations into the deaths of his mother and adopted sister in a fire at their rented home in Taman Rathna, Telok Air Tawar in Butterworth on December 10 will be charged tomorrow.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said the man will be charged at the Butterworth Magistrates’ Court, Berita Harian reported today.

“Yes, he will be charged tomorrow at the Butterworth court,” he said when contacted today.

It was previously reported that a man in his 20s, who was remanded about a week ago, would be charged with murder in the near future.

Police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

In the incident at about 9.45am on December 10, a woman in her 50s and her five-year-old adopted daughter were found burnt to death in their rented house.

The victim’s son, also in his 20s, was initially reported to have been injured after the kitchen roof collapsed.

However, police later identified the man as a suspect in the case.

Yesterday, Fire and Rescue Department director-general Nor Hisham Mohammad said the department had handed over a preliminary report on the fire to the police, while a full report is expected to be submitted soon.