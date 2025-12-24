KANGAR, Dec 24 — Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli who was reported to be treated at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on Monday has been discharged this afternoon.

"Alhamdulillah. I was discharged this afternoon. Thank you everyone who prayed for my health,” he posted on Facebook last night.

Media outlets reported on Monday that the Perlis Menteri Besar sought treatment at a hospital after suffering chest pain following his return to the country.

The Perlis Menteri Besar’s Office said in a statement that the Mohd Shukri was rushed to the hospital for further treatment after he complained about the chest pain. — Bernama