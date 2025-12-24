KOTA KINABALU, Dec 24 — Sabah leaders have called on the people to uphold the values of love, unity and harmony in conjunction with Christmas celebrations, stressing that the state’s cultural and religious diversity is a strength that must be safeguarded.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that in a state marked by diverse faiths, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds, Christmas provides a vital platform to reinforce unity and foster harmonious relations among communities.

He urged all quarters to embrace the spirit of compassion and generosity associated with Christmas, while remaining committed to tolerance, mutual respect and solidarity.

“Strong unity among the people, coupled with political stability, forms the foundation of Sabah’s economic progress and investment growth.

“May this celebration bring joy, peace and harmony to our homes and communities,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup said Christmas reflects universal humanitarian values that are vital in building a more harmonious Malaysia Madani.

“Christmas is not merely a religious celebration, but a reminder of humanity, love, hope and unity, values that underpin the Malaysia Madani vision.

“In these challenging times, this spirit will continue to strengthen our bonds as one Malaysian family,” he said, adding that mutual respect and togetherness across religions, races and cultures are key to a united and resilient nation.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III and Industrial Development, Entrepreneurship and Transport Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said Christmas is an important occasion that promotes togetherness and strengthens community ties throughout the state.

He said the values of love and care should continue to guide efforts to enhance inter-community relations and support the development of a stable and prosperous Sabah.

“I pray that this celebration will further strengthen our bonds as Sabahans, reinforcing unity, harmony, cooperation and togetherness as we advance our beloved state,” he said. — Bernama