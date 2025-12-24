PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — Students transferring schools will soon be required to submit full health, mental health and disciplinary reports under new safety guidelines to be implemented by the Education Ministry starting with the 2026 school session.

Utusan Malaysia reported that Education Director‑General Mohd Azam Ahmad said the reforms are part of a broader review of outdated school safety SOPs, involving agencies such as Unicef, Suhakam, KKM, JKM and PDRM.

The overhaul focuses on mental health, reproductive and social education, teacher welfare, student voice and the Student Protection Policy.

The ministry will also introduce an “Aku Janji Sekolah” (School Pledge) between schools, parents and students, and expand peer‑support initiatives such as the “Hero Friend” programme.

A total of 100 pilot schools — including schools involved in the school adoption programme supported by GLCs — are testing the new measures, which include improved safety audits and upgraded infrastructure like CCTV systems.

Mohd Azam said the reforms aim to create a long‑term, whole‑of‑government approach to school safety and student well‑being.