KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Parties utilising the services of auxiliary police have been reminded not to misinterpret the role and functions of the force or to misuse it for commercial purposes and the benefit of certain parties.

Deputy Director of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) at Bukit Aman Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the auxiliary police force was established to support national security efforts and to assist the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) within clearly defined responsibilities.

He stressed that any form of abuse of power, deployment beyond approved limits, use of personnel or assets for commercial purposes, or the execution of duties that contravene stipulated regulations is strictly prohibited.

“Such practices are not only in breach of regulations but may also undermine the credibility and public confidence in security institutions,” he said in his closing address at the 36th Annual Conference of the Malaysian Auxiliary Police Association (MAPA) held here today.

Nik Ros Azhan also said that issues related to manpower filling within the auxiliary police force must be given serious and continuous attention, as shortages in personnel, imbalanced deployment and unstructured human resource planning could have a direct impact on operational efficiency and the level of security at respective premises.

“I call on every agency to plan manpower filling in a more strategic and phased manner, guided by actual operational requirements, to enhance task effectiveness while ensuring the welfare of personnel is safeguarded,” he said.

He said a total of 57,000 auxiliary police posts had been approved, but only 27,000 of them have been gazetted to date.

Nik Ros Azhan said the level of professionalism and competency among auxiliary police personnel must also be continuously strengthened in line with evolving security threats and technological advancements.

“In-service training and skills enhancement must be carried out systematically and with focus, as auxiliary police personnel today are not only facing physical threats, but are also exposed to technological challenges, cyber security issues, crisis management and engagement with the community,” he said.

Meanwhile, MAPA president Datin Seri Asmawati Ahmad expressed hope that more agencies would register with MAPA to facilitate their dealings with the PDRM, particularly the JPJKK at Bukit Aman, in terms of training programmes as well as obtaining advisory services related to auxiliary police matters.

“At present, 181 agencies are registered under MAPA out of a total of 281 agencies recorded as using auxiliary police services nationwide, with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, FGV Holdings Bhd and companies operating at ports among the largest users of the force,” she said. — Bernama