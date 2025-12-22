KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — After four days battling for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Fauzisham Darwis, 51, the victim of last Thursday’s cooking gas explosion in Taman Pagoh Jaya, Muar in Johor, has died.

Fauzisham, who worked as a cleaner, was pronounced dead around 12.15pm from severe injuries, including burns covering up to 60 per cent of his body, Harian Metro reported today.

His close friend, Hanafi Taib, 51, confirmed the news, saying Fauzisham’s condition had deteriorated over the past few days.

“He was badly injured in the incident and admitted to the ICU at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) since Thursday night. His body dressings were expected to be removed soon, but sadly it ended in tragedy,” he said.

Hanafi added that the body would be buried at the Kampung Terus Panchor Islamic Cemetery today.

Meanwhile, Muar Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz, confirmed that the police received a report on the death and that the case is being investigated as a sudden death.

The explosion occurred at around 8pm when a suspected gas leak ignited in Fauzisham’s home in Taman Pagoh Jaya.

At the time, he was alone at home while his wife had gone out to buy groceries.

The victim was found lying outside the house with burn injuries on his face, body, and limbs.