KOTA KINABALU, Dec 22 — The Sabah and Labuan Prison Department marked Christmas 2025 by releasing inmates on licence under the “Ihsan Madani: Kepulangan Yang Dinanti” programme, giving conditional releasees a chance to reunite with their families.

The event at the State Prison Director’s Office saw 10 people released, eight from Kota Kinabalu Central Prison and two from Kota Kinabalu Women’s Prison, bringing the total number freed statewide for Christmas to 70.

The release ceremony was officiated by Sabah and Labuan State Prison Director’s Office Penitentiary and Correctional Division head Abu Sufian Mansoor.

Senior prison, police and welfare officials were present, reflecting inter-agency support for rehabilitation and reintegration efforts.

The programme underscores the Prison Department’s focus on humane rehabilitation in line with Malaysia Madani values, with hopes that those released will rebuild their lives and contribute positively to society. — Daily Express