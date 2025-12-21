PUTRAJAYA, Dec 21 — Malaysia as Chair of Asean will convene a special meeting of Asean foreign ministers to address the current situation between Cambodia and Thailand in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Dec 22).

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement on Sunday said the special meeting will be convened pursuant to the decision of the prime ministers of Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand on Dec 11.

“The special meeting will be chaired by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“It will provide a platform for the Asean foreign ministers to exchange views on the current situation between Cambodia and Thailand, and to consider possible steps that Asean may take in support of the ongoing efforts towards de-escalation and cessation of hostilities in the interest of peace and stability between the two Asean member states and the wider region,” the statement read.

Wisma Putra said the convening of the special meeting reflects the commitment of Asean member states to unity and solidarity, as well as Asean centrality in maintaining peace, security, stability, and prosperity in this region, in accordance with the Asean Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

“As Asean Chair, Malaysia remains firmly committed to promoting constructive dialogues in the Asean spirit.

“In that respect, to facilitating both sides to continue upholding the principles of international law, good neighbourly relations, and peaceful co-existence, as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the pursuit of a peaceful, just, and lasting settlement to any dispute,” it said. — Bernama