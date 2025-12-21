KUCHING, Dec 21 — A new guideline on political parties displaying their party flags in public places will take effect from Jan 1 next year, said Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

He said the guideline will set out rules and principles on how party flags should be displayed to prevent unnecessary arguments or conflicts.

“This is also to ensure public safety and that the party flags are displayed in public areas where traffic congestion will be avoided,” he said during his Facebook live session ‘Shall WEE Talk’ on Saturday.

Wee said there will be standard procedures in place before a political party is permitted to fly its flags in public areas.

According to him, the new guideline clearly specifies where political parties may display their flags, including during campaigns or programmes.

He said this measure is intended to prevent the unscrupulous display of party flags, which may cause traffic disruptions or tarnish the city’s image.

“This new policy has been approved during an MBKS committee meeting. We are in the midst of issuing a formal notice,” he said.

The mayor added that the guideline is enshrined under Section 2, Section 4 and Section 6 of the Local Authorities (Advertisements) By-laws, 2012.

He hoped that all political parties will comply with the new policy to prevent misunderstandings and conflicts in the future.

On a separate issue, Wee said MBKS is reviewing existing rules and regulations on renting out properties.

This follows a recent fire at a residential unit in Kenyalang Park, where the house had been heavily renovated for rental purposes.

He said his council is monitoring property units that have been subdivided into several small rooms, which may raise safety concerns.

“We have guidelines stating the maximum number of residents allowed in a property unit with a certain floor area. No one should compromise such safety requirements,” he pointed out.

He added that all property owners must abide by existing requirements to ensure the safety of their tenants as well as residents in the neighbourhood. — The Borneo Post