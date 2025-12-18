IPOH, Dec 18 — Mosques must move beyond their outdated roles and take greater responsibility in addressing the challenges and issues facing today’s ummah, said the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

His Royal Highness said mosque committee members and congregants must not “turn a deaf ear” or “turn a blind eye” to issues that directly affect the lives of the ummah.

Instead, he said mosques should play an active role in addressing key concerns such as food security, environmental protection and conservation, as well as public health.

“Given that many mosques have land that can be optimised, they should be actively involved in food security initiatives by cultivating vegetables and planting fruit trees on mosque grounds.

“I commend the efforts and assistance of the Agriculture Department in ensuring the success of the food security programme at 118 mosques in the state. This achievement should serve as an incentive for more mosque committees to encourage congregants to produce food on mosque-owned land,” His Royal Highness said.

Sultan Nazrin said this at the presentation of instruments of appointment to the Perak Syariah Court judge, the president and members of the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk), and members of the Mosque Consultative Council, as well as the presentation of business tithe.

Meanwhile, His Royal Highness said mosques can also play an important role in raising public awareness on environmental sustainability through “green mosque” initiatives that focus on waste management, reducing the use of plastic materials and introducing recycling programmes.

“Mosque committees and officers must actively implement environmental conservation efforts, including recycling initiatives such as converting food waste into compost, minimising the use of single-use plastics, and providing collection points for reusable items that can benefit those in need,” the Sultan said.

Sultan Nazrin added that the green mosque programme can also be strengthened through the adoption of green technologies, including the use of solar energy, rainwater harvesting systems and efficient waste management, as well as by providing environmental education and promoting the importance of biodiversity through regular lectures and talks.

“With guidance from the Department of Environment, 20 mosques are now actively involved in recycling and environmental care programmes. In conjunction with the state-level National Environment Day celebration, seven mosques were recognised with sustainable mosque awards for successfully collecting the highest amounts of plastic waste and e-waste in Perak,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sultan Nazrin said that in light of increasingly worrying statistics and data on Malaysians’ health issues, mosque committees should implement programmes to educate congregants and serve as catalysts for the adoption of healthy lifestyles.

His Royal Highness said these efforts could include organising health education lectures and a series of talks in collaboration with health, medical and nutrition officers, as well as conducting sports and recreational activities such as aerobics at mosque compounds after Subuh and Asar prayers.

In addition, the Sultan said mosques should stop serving sweetened drinks at their programmes and reduce the use of salt and fat in food preparation.

“Worshippers should also be encouraged to observe sunnah fasting, and a new dining culture should be introduced by changing the timing of meals provided at mosques and suraus from after Isyak prayers to before Maghrib,” His Royal Highness said. — Bernama