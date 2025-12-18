SHAH ALAM, Dec 18 — The Selangor state government is still awaiting the Federal Cabinet’s decision regarding the proposal to build a third port on Carey Island, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the Cabinet is expected to submit the project framework to the state government in January next year, after which a final decision will be made, he told reporters after launching the Cyberjaya Fibrisation Project here today.

Amirudin also noted that the state government had previously decided to allocate 1,011.71 hectares (2,500 acres) of seabed land to the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS).

In addition, a 687.96-hectare (1,700-acre) plot of land owned by Yayasan Selangor will be jointly managed with PKNS.

Consequently, any party selected or granted permission by the Federal Government to develop the third port must hold discussions with PKNS, he said.

“That is the state government’s decision. This matter was decided a few weeks ago, and the land was approved in November,” he said.

In February 2023, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that Carey Island was slated to become Selangor’s third international port, after Northport and Westport, with local companies being prioritised to operate it.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reportedly issued a directive for all involved agencies to accelerate progress on the Klang Port Third Terminal at Carey Island.

Anwar stressed that the major expansion of Port Klang’s capacity has been delayed for years and “should not be postponed any longer”. — Bernama